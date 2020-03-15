OUR NEIGHBORS: DAR Good Citizen Essay Award winners

The William Scott chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution of Bryan recently presented local students with DAR Good Citizen Essay Awards.
The winning students were Jesus Vega-Triado of Bryan Collegiate High School; Shannon Keyser of Bryan High School; Jenna Johnson of Caldwell High School; Jaci Siegert of Bryan High School; and Samuel Seago of St. Joseph Catholic School.
