Daughters of the American Revolution

The La Villita chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution is in its third year of collecting diapers and baby wipes for female veterans. This year, the group is donating the diapers and wipes to the Texas A&M Veteran Resource Center and Brazos Valley Cares. Pictured with the diapers and wipes are Elaine Luman, Faye Hartfiel, Amanda Sluga, Joan Pendas, Annelle Hajovsky and Leonora Owre.

