The Kappa Gamma College Station chapter and Alpha Xi Bryan chapter of the Delta Kappa Gamma Society International held their annual joint meeting on Feb. 10. The program was presented by Jane Rankin, assistant director for graduate field placements at Texas A&M University. Rankin discussed the alternative route to teacher certification.
