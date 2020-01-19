Danny England, a math instructor at Blinn College’s Bryan campus, is celebrating his 35th year with the school.
England joined the Bryan campus faculty in 1984. He said he developed his passion for math in his high school trigonometry class and realized he might have a talent for teaching when he helped his father, a community college drafting instructor, understand concepts that no instructors on his own campus could explain clearly.
England joined a master’s program in math at the urging of a professor at Dallas Baptist College, now Dallas Baptist University. That led to a teaching assistant position, and England continued to pursue a doctorate in math at Texas A&M.
Initially a part-time instructor, England became the first full-time faculty member on the Bryan campus and found himself teaching six courses and tutoring the entire student body.
“It was definitely a job for a young man,” he remembered. “Little did I know that even if you keep the same job, it is not going to be the same duties necessarily. A lot has changed.”
For Blinn, the change involved continued expansion, campus moves and new faculty members, resulting in England being tapped for administrative positions as assistant manager and dean of student services. As much as England valued his time in administration, his passion resided with teaching, which he returned to exclusively in 1999.
“Teaching is a wonderful life because you spend your whole career looking for the lights to ignite formerly bewildered eyes,” England said. “You can’t beat it.”
