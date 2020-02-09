Our Neighbors: Grand champion heifer

Miranda Skaggs of Bryan won the Junior Champion Heifer and Grand Champion Heifer in the Junior Simbrah Heifer Show at the 2020 Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo on Jan. 27.
The show’s junior division provides young men and women the opportunity to earn scholarships, sale proceeds and premiums toward their educations, as well as toward the purchase of livestock to grow their own herds and genetic resources. Exhibitors come from 235 of the 254 counties in Texas, representing both 4-H and FFA clubs in their counties and schools.
