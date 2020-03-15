OUR NEIGHBORS: Grimes County Chamber of Commerce awards

The Navasota Grimes County Chamber of Commerce recognized Navasota Junior High School teacher Benjamin Mendez as the Citizen of the Year during an annual banquet at Camp Allen last month.
Mendez is a Kickstart Kids instructor at the Navasota school district, a Scoutmaster for Boy Scout Troop 361 and a member of the Navasota Kiwannis Club.
Other community members recognized at the event were Leanne Floyd of Mid-South Synergy, who was named the Ambassador of the Year; Mary Fontaine, who won the Community Service Award for her work with VFW Post 4006 and support of service members; Dillon Hughes, who accepted the Chamber Business of the Year Award on behalf of Only1 Rentals; and Stephanie Burzynski of Citizens State Bank in Navasota, who was named Employee of the Year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.