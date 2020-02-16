• Jessie Lee Hawkins of Caldwell graduated from Fort Hays State University in Hays, Kansas, following the fall 2019 semester. Hawkins earned a Bachelor of General Studies degree.
• Eric Lawrence of Bryan graduated from Kansas State University in Manhattan, Kansas, following the fall 2019 semester. Lawrence earned a Doctor of Philosophy degree.
