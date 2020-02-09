• Bethany Peterson of Bryan has been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2019 semester at Wheaton College in Wheaton, Illinois.
To be named to the Dean’s List, undergraduate students must carry 12 or more credit hours and earn a 3.5 or higher GPA.
• Lorie Chaplin of Caldwell has been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2019 term at Buena Vista University Online, based in Storm Lake, Iowa.
The Dean’s List recognizes full-time students achieving a 3.5 GPA for the semester.
• Donald Bennett of College Station has been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2019 semester at Samford University in Homewood, Alabama.
The Dean’s List is the school’s highest academic recognition and requires students to earn a minimum 3.5 GPA while attempting at least 12 credit hours of coursework.
