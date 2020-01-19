Autumn Foust of Bryan has been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2019 semester at Cedarville University in Cedarville, Ohio.

To make the list, students must obtain a 3.5 GPA or higher while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Will R. Sullivan of College Station was recently named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2019 semester at the Pennsylvania College of Technology in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

The list includes all full-time students who have a semester GPA of 3.5 or better.

