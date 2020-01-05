• Several area residents were named to the Dean’s List at Angelo State University in San Angelo for the fall 2019 semester. To make the list, full-time students must maintain a minimum 3.25 GPA
The students are David Cassens of College Station, Cally Cox of Normangee, Megan Cox of Franklin, Jose Gonzales of Lyons, Joseph Gruber of Milano, Cole Herring of Franklin and Kayley Smith of Madisonville.
• Savannah Sinowitz, a student at Texas A&M University, has been elected as an officer for the university’s chapter of The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi.
Sinowitz was elected to the position of student vice president for the 2019-2020 term.
Phi Kappa Phi is the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.
