• Daeghan Drgac of Caldwell and Kylie Eubanks of Rockdale have been named to the President’s Honor List for the fall 2019 semester at Temple College in Temple.
To be named to the President’s Honor List, a student must take at least nine semester credit hours and earn at least a 4.0 GPA.
• Several area students have been named to the Vice President’s Honor List for the fall 2019 semester at Temple College in Temple.
To be named to the Vice President’s Honor List, a student must take at least nine semester credit hours and earn at least a 3.5 GPA.
The students who made the list are Madyson MacDonald of Bryan; Maria Gutierrez-Garcia and Harlee Haley, both of Buckholts; Jarrett Fishbeck of Buffalo; Ceyonce Harrison of Caldwell; Brandon Allen, Adrian Alonso, Margory Bailey, Ivory Casillas and Jaden Hall, all of Cameron; and Cristi Biehle, Brealyn Farr and Crystal Iselt, all of Thorndale.
• Emily Allivia Vaughn and Jordan J. Yeatts, both of College Station, were recently named to the Honor Roll for the fall 2019 semester at McNeese State University in Lake Charles, Louisiana.
The honor roll lists undergraduate students earning at least a 3.0 GPA or B average while carrying 12 or more semester hours.
