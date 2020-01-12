• Madeline Tamplin of College Station and Caroline Cone of Brenham were recently named to the Dean’s List at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, for the fall 2019 semester.
To be eligible for the honor, students must have a minimum course load of 12 hours and a GPA of 3.5 with no grade below a C.
• Jeremiah Booker of College Station recently earned a Bachelor of Science in sport management from the University of Kansas in Lawrence, Kansas.
Booker was among 725 summer 2019 graduates.
• Eliza Lazenby of North Zulch was recently named to the Dean’s Honor List at Clarendon College for the fall 2019 semester. Students named to the list earned a minimum 3.25 GPA with no failing grades for at least 12 credit hours.
