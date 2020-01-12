Our Neighbors: Honoring Our Heroes banquet

Mary Jo Prince, co-chair for the Honoring Our Heroes banquet, introduces the Lions and first responders standing behind her during a check presentation on Aug. 12.
The Honoring Our Heroes banquet, set for Feb. 27 at the College Station Hilton, recognizes first responders. The College Station Noon Lions Club co-hosts the event with the Bryan Noon Lions Club. Along with honoring local police officers, firefighters, and paramedics, the event raises money for The 100 Club and local Lions charities.
In August, Prince presented a check for $9,077.35 to the 100 Club, which provides financial support for families of first responders killed in the line of duty.
