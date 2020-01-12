Two faculty members from the Texas A&M University College of Engineering were among 54 academic inventors named to the spring 2019 class of senior members by the National Academy of Inventors. The new senior members are Robert Balog and Balakrishna Haridas.
Balog is an associate professor in the department of electrical and computer engineering, and Haridas serves as executive director for technology commercialization and entrepreneurship for the Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station.
NAI senior members are active faculty, scientists and administrators from NAI member institutions with success in patents, licensing and commercialization. They have produced technologies that have brought, or aspire to bring, real impact on the welfare of society.
Senior members also foster a spirit of innovation within their communities while educating and mentoring the next generation of inventors.
Following a nomination for the NAI Senior Member class, individuals undergo a rigorous selection process by the NAI senior member advisory committee comprised of elected NAI members and other professionals considered pioneers in their fields.
