Dan Decker, president and CEO of the Texas Travel Industry Association presents the group’s Silver Spur Award to State Rep. John Cyrier, left, and State Sen. Lois W. Kolkhorst of Brenham.
Texas Sen.Kolkhorst of Brenham received the Texas Travel Industry Association’s Silver Spur Award at the association’s 30th annual Unity Dinner in March for her work in passing Senate Bill 26 and Senate Joint Resolution 24. The Silver Spur is awarded to individuals who have demonstrated leadership and exemplary service to the Texas travel and tourism industry.
Senate Bill 26 and Senate Joint Resolution 24 became Proposition 5 in last year’s constitutional amendment election and passed overwhelmingly statewide with 88 percent of the vote.
For many years, Texas state parks were funded primarily through a one-penny-per-pack tax on cigarettes. In 1993, the 73rd Legislature replaced the cigarette tax funding with a portion of revenues derived from the sales tax on sporting goods. The sporting goods sales tax was designed to create a steady stream of funding for state parks, but the amount of the tax has fluctuated over the years. Under Proposition 5, the entire amount of the already existing state sales tax on sporting goods will be permanently dedicated to state parks and historic sites.
Kolkhorst is the only person in Texas to be a two-time recipient of the Silver Spur Award.
