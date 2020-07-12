Our Neighbors: Land donated to Blinn College for agricultural studies

Blinn College officials plan to use the donation of a 186-acre farm to provide hands-on learning opportunities for students in the school’s Agricultural Sciences Department.
Eunice Kelm donated Kelm Angus Farm — more than 186 acres located about 10 miles north of Blinn College’s Brenham campus — to the Blinn College Foundation to be used for educational purposes.
The gift marks the largest land donation in Blinn College history.
Kelm Angus Farm was established by Eunice and Elwood Kelm in 1975 with a few Angus cattle.
Together, they supported local 4-H and FFA organizations. Elwood Kelm died in 2017. Three generations of the Kelm family have graduated from Blinn College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.