Our Neighbors: Little Free Library project

Richard Griffin

Richard Griffin and his son Joel recently built and installed a free public library at the corner of Rivendell Court and Shirewood Drive in Bryan. Their project is part of the Little Free Library Association. For more information, visit littlefreelibrary.org.

