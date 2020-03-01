Masons help Richards Elementary School students brighten their smiles

Daniel Bailey and David Levoy from Masonic Lodge 1116 in Richards visited Dawn Fiorella's first grade class at Richards Elementary School on Feb. 12.

Daniel Bailey and David Levoy from Masonic Lodge 1116 in Richards visited Dawn Fiorella's first grade class at Richards Elementary School on Feb. 12. They brought dental bags from the Masonic Children and Family Services. The bags included toothpaste, a toothbrush, dental floss, a timer and stickers to encourage students to take proper care of their teeth.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.