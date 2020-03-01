Daniel Bailey and David Levoy from Masonic Lodge 1116 in Richards visited Dawn Fiorella's first grade class at Richards Elementary School on Feb. 12. They brought dental bags from the Masonic Children and Family Services. The bags included toothpaste, a toothbrush, dental floss, a timer and stickers to encourage students to take proper care of their teeth.
Our Neighbors: Masons help Richards Elementary School students brighten their smiles
