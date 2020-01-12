Blinn College student Paige Moyle has been named a 2019 Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholar and will receive a $1,000 scholarship.
Moyle is one of 207 Phi Theta Kappa honor society members across the nation selected as a 2019 Leaders of Promise Scholar from among almost 900 applications. The Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholarship Program helps new PTK members defray educational expenses while enrolled in associate degree programs. Scholars are encouraged to assume leadership roles by participating in PTK programs and are selected based on scholastic achievement, community service and leadership potential.
Moyle, a sophomore at Blinn College, is majoring in geology. She has been involved in PTK since Fall 2018 and was inducted into the Beta Alpha chapter in spring 2019. Last year, she received one of the chapter’s Outstanding Member awards for her commitment to the organization.
Moyle enrolled at Blinn as a senior at Sealy High School as a dual credit student. She has since taken courses on the Brenham, Bryan and Sealy campuses. Last year, she was a drum major in the Blinn band and this year she is a member of the inaugural women’s golf team.
Phi Theta Kappa is the premier honor society recognizing the academic achievement of students at associate degree-granting colleges. The society is made up of more than 3.5 million members and almost 1,300 chapters in 11 nations.
