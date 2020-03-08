Our Neighbors: New Brazos County Master Gardeners

Pictured, from left, front row: Phyllis Barker, Charla Anthony (retired county horticulturist), Brittany Rangel and Ardala Katzfuss; back row: Kayron Dube, Ed Tyler, Warren Bracewell, Robin Kenney and Skip Richter (Brazos County Extension agent, horticulture).

On Jan. 28, members of AgriLife Extension’s Brazos County Master Gardener program welcomed eight new members to their association. Each completed 50 hours of classroom training and 50 hours of volunteer service to become a member.

