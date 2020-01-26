The Bryan Noon Lions Club selected Maggie Jedlicka as the January Student of the Month.
Bryan Noon Lions have a tradition of selecting an outstanding student in the Career and Technical Education program of the Bryan school district each month and recognizing them at a meeting. Each student also receives a certificate and a small cash award.
Maggie is a senior at Bryan High and holds leadership roles in both FFA and 4-H. She was nominated for the award by her teacher, Kristen Schuler, because of her dedication to both her academics and her extracurricular activities, as well as her caring attitude toward fellow students. Maggie has been taking dual-credit classes for the past two years and has been accepted at Sam Houston State University, where she plans to major in agriculture education.
In May of each year, the Bryan Noon Lions Club presents a $500 Student of the Year Scholarship during the Bryan ISD Scholarship Night. The winner will be selected from the students who have received Student of the Month awards for the past academic year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.