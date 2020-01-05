Our Neighbors: OnRamp donation

A local nonprofit has partnered with a church and multiple businesses to donate a car to a man in need.
Juan Trevino is in need of a kidney transplant and must make frequent trips to Houston and Temple for medical care, but he didn’t have a reliable vehicle, according to representatives of OnRamp, a local charity. His medical condition prevented him from working to earn money for a vehicle.
The car, a low-mileage Toyota Camry, was donated to the charity by a Bryan family, and Bryan-College Station Toyota and Discount Tire prepared the vehicle to be presented to Trevino and his wife, Elva.
Blake Jennings, the president of OnRamp, said it is the 32nd vehicle the charity has donated to someone in need of reliable transportation.
