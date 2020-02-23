Members of Texas A&M University’s Parsons Mounted Cavalry participated in the 83rd Citrus Fiesta’s Parade of Oranges on Jan. 25 in Mission.
Parsons Mounted Cavalry is the only collegiate mounted cavalry unit in the nation. Named after a former commandant of the Corps of Cadets, Col. Thomas R. Parsons, the horse cavalry unit consists of cavalry, artillery and quartermaster elements. Military-style horse training is used to teach cadets self-discipline, confidence, leadership and decision-making.
The trip to the Citrus Fiesta Parade marks the first time that any group from Texas A&M has participated in the parade or any Citrus Fiesta events.
The Parade of Oranges is the culminating event of the Citrus Fiesta festivities.
Parsons Mounted Cavalry members also participated in 130th Rose Parade in Pasadena, California, last year.
