Our Neighbors: Patriotic award

Mervin Peters, president of the Independence Chapter 40 of the Texas Society of the American Revolution presented Tom and Caroline McDonald with the National Society of the Sons of the American Revolution Certificate of Commendation at the group’s December meeting. The certificate recognizes exemplary patriotism in the display of the U.S. flag.
