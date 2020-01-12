Kylie Patterson, a former Blinn College student from San Antonio, recently won the National Collegiate Livestock Judging Contest during the North American Livestock Expo in Louisville, Kentucky. Patterson is a member of the Oklahoma State University livestock judging team. She is the ninth woman to win the contest in its 114-year history and the first woman to win both the junior and senior collegiate level competitions.
