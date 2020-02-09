Our Neighbors: Pebble Creek students perform for Woman’s Club

The students are pictured with, standing from left, Woman’s Club member Linda Downey, President Sallye Henderson and choir director Mandy Williams and, kneeling, choir assistant director Debbie DeFiore.

The Pebble Creek Elementary School Choir Cats performed at the annual Guest Day meeting of the Woman’s Club of Bryan-College Station. The group of fourth grade students who audition for membership is directed by Mandy Williams and assisted by Debbie DeFiore

