The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office recently had a retirement ceremony for Lt. John Pollock, with his family, friends and co-workers in attendance.
Pollock started his career with the Sheriff’s Office in 1992 as a jailer and was recognized as the department’s Jailer Officer of the Year.
Pollock was promoted to patrol in 1993. He was recognized by Mothers Against Drunk Driving as Deputy of the Year in 1995, 1996 and 1998. In 2001, he was recognized as Sheriff’s Office Deputy of the Year.
In 2002, Pollock was promoted to investigator, and in 2007, he was promoted to senior investigator. One year later, he became the lieutenant over the department’s criminal investigation division, where he was an active member of the Child Abduction Response Team.
Pollock took command of the patrol division in 2015, and he earned another Deputy of the Year award. Brazos County Sheriff Chris Kirk appointed Pollock as the commander of the Sheriff’s Emergency Response Group. Pollock’s efforts to build and command SERG earned him a commendation medal.
