Kendall Prinz, right, the assistant band director at Blinn College’s Brenham campus, received Texas Lutheran University’s 2020 Outstanding Music Alumni Award from TLU Director of Bands Beth Bronk.
Prinz accepted the award at a TLU alumni reception held during the Texas Music Educators Association convention in San Antonio in February. A 1999 TLU graduate, he is the third recipient of the award.
Prinz, who has been with Blinn for five years, was nominated for the Outstanding Alumni Award by the university’s music faculty.
