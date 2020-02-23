Marissa Martin and Fanin Fuller were crowned the homecoming queen and king for the Richards school district during a basketball game Jan. 24.
Marissa is the daughter of Jamie Gibson and Daniel Martin. Fanin is the son of Wendy Fuller and Bevin Fuller.
Other members of the homecoming court were freshmen Bailye Rhodes and Elijah Bay; sophomores Gianna Butler and Noah Bay; and juniors Makayla Rogers and Bubba Miller.
