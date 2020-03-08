The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service has named Skip Richter the new horticulture agent for Brazos County. He replaces Charla Anthony, who retired from the Extension office in June.
Richter received his master’s degree in horticulture from Texas A&M University and has been with the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service for 30 years in Montgomery, Travis, Harris and Brazos counties.
Richter is a student and teacher of natural gardening techniques. He has written a bi-weekly internet column for the National Gardening Association and is a contributing editor to Texas Gardener magazine. His “Gardening with Skip” YouTube channel features more than 120 gardening videos.
He is also the host of the Gardening Success radio show in College Station, which is also available by podcast online. His book, Texas Month-by-Month Gardening, provides guidance on planting and caring for your garden and landscape every month of the year.
