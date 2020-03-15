Hana Romer, a 2002 graduate of A&M Consolidated High School in College Station and 2017 Texas A&M University graduate, has been named the 2020 Armed Forces Insurance Marine Corps Air Station Yuma Spouse of the Year.
Romer is stationed with her husband, 1st Lt. Nicholas Romer, in Yuma, Arizona.
She was selected for the base award from nominations nationwide, and is now in consideration for the overall winner, which will be named at an awards dinner May 7 in Arlington, Virginia.
Romer was discharged from the Marine Corps in 2012. She works to raise awareness about post-traumatic stress disorder, traumatic brain injury and support for military children.
Last year, she was selected to be one of 14 advisory board members for the Military Family Advisory Network.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.