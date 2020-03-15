OUR NEIGHBORS: Salvation Army etiquette dinner

The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary hosted an etiquette dinner for local youth and their families Feb. 19.
More than 90 people attended, and Mildred Davis and Joyce Perkins explained the etiquette of using good manners. Boys were taught how to tie a tie, and girls were instructed on how to politely carry on a conversation. The dinner was cooked and served by members of The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary of Bryan-College Station, a nonprofit organization dedicated to the support of The Salvation Army.
