Samuel Dominic Seago, 18, of Bryan, has earned the Boy Scouts of America’s highest advancement award, the Eagle Scout Award.
Seago is a member of BSA Troop 383 chartered by St. Joseph Catholic Church. He received his award during an Eagle Court of Honor at the St. Joseph Catholic Church Parish Activity Center in December. The Eagle Court of Honor included a candle-lighting ceremony to illuminate the three points of the Scout Oath and the 12 points of the Scout Law and the Eagle Scout Pledge, which all of the 19 other Eagle Scouts in attendance, including Monsignor John McCaffrey, pastor emeritus of St. Joseph Catholic Church, and the honoree’s two older brothers, joined in reciting.
To earn the Eagle rank, each candidate must be a Life Scout, earn a minimum of 21 merit badges and successfully plan and lead to completion a service project. His knowledge and character are then evaluated in a Scoutmaster conference and Eagle Board of Review.
Seago earned 25 merit badges, and as a lifeguard for the city of Bryan aquatics program, he recognized a need for larger, sturdier life jacket racks and chose this as his project. Seago designed a wheeled rack that would hold 64 life jackets. A breakfast taco fundraiser sponsored by the Knights of Columbus Council No. 11759 at St. Joseph Catholic Church and private donations provided the funds to buy the materials. Seago then led a team of Scouts and Scout leaders to construct and paint six life jacket racks, which were delivered to the Bryan Aquatic Center in May.
In addition to his merit badges, Seago earned the Ad Altare Dei award, Scouting’s Catholic religious medal, and is a member of the Order of the Arrow, the Boy Scout honor society. Before earning the Eagle Scout award, the highlight of his scouting career was Sea Base Bahamas, a high-adventure catamaran sailing trip, which the honoree and members of Troop 383 completed in 2016.
Seago is the son of Joe and Karen Seago and is a senior at St. Joseph Catholic School. In addition to his Scouting commitments, he is active in athletics, band and choir and volunteers with charity organizations. The Seagos attend St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, where Seago serves as a Eucharistic minister and is a member of St. Thomas Aquinas Youth. Seago has been admitted to Texas A&M University for the fall 2020 semester and plans to pursue a degree in telecommunications media.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.