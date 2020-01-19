Jennifer Taylor, assistant chief of police and emergency management coordinator for Blinn College, was among 258 law enforcement officers to graduate from the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia, last month.
Over the course of the 11-week academy, participants attend classes and seminars. The academy also requires participants to undergo rigorous physical training, culminating in a six-mile obstacle course called the Yellow Brick Road that was designed by the U.S. Marine Corps to test the candidates’ endurance and teamwork.
A 23-year law enforcement veteran, Taylor has been with Blinn College since 2017. She also serves as the assistant team lead for The San Jacinto All Hazards Incident Management Team for disaster response.
FBI Academy instructors, special agents and other staff with advanced degrees provide the training; many instructors are recognized internationally in their fields. More than 52,500 graduates have completed the FBI National Academy since it began in 1935.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.