Our Neighbors: TEEX award winners

Five employees received the 2019 Distinguished Service Award from the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service. The award went to Jesse Watkins, Merribeth Kahlich, Jonathan Dikes, Charley Todd and Laura Shehan. Andrea Ferrell was also recognized as the Wage Employee of the Year, and Katie Bryant received the Student Employee of the Year Award.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.