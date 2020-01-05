Our Neighbors: Texas A&M's Shear honored

Charlie Shear, energy program manager for Texas A&M University’s Utilities & Energy Services department, was awarded the Association of Energy Engineers Region IV Energy Manager of the Year at the World Energy Engineering Congress in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 24. Charlie was accompanied by Judy Shear. AEE is a nonprofit professional society of more than 18,000 members. Awards were presented to more than 60 individuals and organizations around the world to recognize their dedication and performance in the energy industry.
