The Texas A&M University Police Department has promoted Officer Mark Kozack to the rank of sergeant in the field operations division. Kozack will supervise police officers assigned to the patrol division.
Kozack, who has worked for the department for five years, previously served as a field training officer in the patrol division. He is one of the department’s drug recognition experts and mental health peace officers.
He is the recipient of the 2018 Texas A&M University Police Department’s “Officer of the Year” award and has also received the Mothers Against Drunk Driving Heroes of the Highway Award.
He is a native of Houston and has a bachelor of science degree in criminal justice from Sam Houston State University.
