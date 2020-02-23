Members of the Brazos Valley Texas Exes participated in Project Worldwide on Feb. 8 by volunteering at the Brazos Church Pantry. Seventeen members of the chapter helped pack bags and carts of food and assisted in delivering food to vehicles. Project Worldwide is an annual event in which Texas Exes chapters around the world perform community service during the month of February.
Latest Local Offers
A1 ALL BRIGHT PAINTING 37 years exper. Painting, Drywall, Remodeling, Carpentry, Insured. Cr…
General Contractor Remodeling - Painting Inter/ Exter, Kitchen/Baths, Hardie Siding, Window…
GUTTERS Most experienced in the Brazos Valley. 20+yrs exp. Free Est. CROSS CONSTRUCTION &…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.