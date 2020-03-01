Texas Master Naturalist members add polish to College Station parks

Members of the Texas Master Naturalist-Brazos Valley Chapter recently picked up trash in Gabbard and Brison parks as part of the city of College Station's Adopt-a-Greenways Program. The chapter goes out at least twice a year, once in the spring and once in the fall, to fulfill the requirements of the Adopt-a-Greenways Program. The program provides an opportunity for residents and businesses to play an active and ongoing role in cleaning and beautifying our open spaces, creeks and multi-use paths and trails. The chapter has also committed to cleaning up Veterans Park in March for the kickoff of the Great American Cleanup.

