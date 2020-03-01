Members of the Texas Master Naturalist-Brazos Valley Chapter recently picked up trash in Gabbard and Brison parks as part of the city of College Station's Adopt-a-Greenways Program. The chapter goes out at least twice a year, once in the spring and once in the fall, to fulfill the requirements of the Adopt-a-Greenways Program. The program provides an opportunity for residents and businesses to play an active and ongoing role in cleaning and beautifying our open spaces, creeks and multi-use paths and trails. The chapter has also committed to cleaning up Veterans Park in March for the kickoff of the Great American Cleanup.
Our Neighbors: Texas Master Naturalist members add polish to College Station parks
Latest Local Offers
A + rated BBBVoted!Best Home Renovation Company Kitchens, Baths, Additions. Outside improvem…
FREE Estimate & Inspection with Photo Report! Insurance Loss is our Specialty All Types …
General Contractor Remodeling - Painting Inter/ Exter, Kitchen/Baths, Hardie Siding, Window…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.