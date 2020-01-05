Our Neighbors: Trio honored for compassion research

Two professors at the Texas A&M University System’s RELLIS campus and a recent Texas A&M graduate have won a national award for their research on compassion.
RELLIS business professors Katherine Taken Smith and Murphy Smith, along with Hannah Russell and Don Ariail of Kennesaw State University in Georgia, won the Distinguished Research Award for their analysis of compassion in accounting and business students.
The award was presented at the Institute for Global Business Research fall conference.
