Our Neighbors: Washington County Spelling Bee

Alton Elementary School third-grader Corbin Brooks won the 65th Annual Washington County Spelling Bee on Jan. 14 with the word picaresque in the 41st round. Representing Brenham Middle School, Sadaf Shireen took second place and Levi DuPont took third place. Corbin also won first place in the 64th Annual Washington County Spelling Bee in 2019 and will advance to the Regional Spelling Bee hosted by Houston Public Media.
