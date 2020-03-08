Our Neighbors: Wildlife society honors State Sen. Kolkhorst

State Sen. Lois W. Kolkhorst and Don Steinbach, executive director of the Texas Chapter of The Wildlife Society.

State Sen. Lois W. Kolkhorst of Brenham received the Distinguished Service Award from the Texas Chapter of The Wildlife Society on Feb. 14 at the society’s 56th annual meeting. The award was presented to Kolkhorst by the chapter’s executive director, Don Steinbach, for her many years of service in the Texas Legislature advocating for wildlife, which has included efforts to preserve private property rights, encourage wildlife conservation and inspire resource management.

