Our Neighbors: Woman's Club of Bryan-College Station

Ry Young was the featured guest speaker at the Oct. 9 meeting of The Woman’s Club of Bryan-College Station. He was introduced by the leader of the day, his wife, Virginia Young.
Ry Young discussed the efforts of scientists in the Center for Phage Technology to use viruses in the struggle against antibiotic-resistant bacterial infections.
The Woman’s Club also received new members Karen Barfield, Marian Beauvais, Brandi Cooper and Marilyn DeStefano.
