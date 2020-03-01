This year's honorees for the You're the Tops Luncheon attended a reception on Jan. 16 at the Milton Parker Home Bed and Breakfast. The luncheon benefits The Prenatal Clinic and recognizes women who make an impact in the Brazos Valley.
The Prenatal Clinic provides free prenatal care and health education to medically indigent families in the Brazos Valley. The 2020 You're the Tops Luncheon will be April 25 at the College Station Hilton.
