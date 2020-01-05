Our Neighbors: Young achieves Eagle Scout rank

Keaton Young, a member of Boy Scout Troop 159 in Bryan, has earned the rank of Eagle Scout. He was awarded the rank during a Court of Honor ceremony Dec. 14 at American Legion Post 159, which sponsors his troop. For his Eagle Scout project, Young made improvements to Garden Acres Park in Bryan, including the installation of benches and tables at the park’s baseball field. Young is a senior at Bryan High School. He is the son of Russell and Michelle Young of Bryan.
The Eagle is the highest rank in Boy Scouts. To be eligible for the award, recipients must earn 21 merit badges, serve six months in a troop leadership position, complete a service project and pass an Eagle Scout board of review.
