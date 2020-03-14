There is much important research, conversation, contagious mitigation, testing and treatment in process related to the COVID-19 outbreaks and spread. This is a major issue of great seriousness. It is not, however, the first transmission-of-disease-crisis and public health threat that ancient or more recent communities and citizens have faced, debated and undertaken efforts to combat and eliminate.
At least two disease outbreaks mentioned in Scripture, while said — theologically — to be evidence of God’s deliverance for the Israelites, are suspected by scholars to be plague-related (I Samuel 5:12; 6:5; and II Kings 19:35). In these two instances, God is interpreted by the writers of Scripture to use the plague against the enemies of God’s people.
In Europe during the mid-1300s, Jews became the scapegoats of both Christian and non-religious citizens during outbreaks of the plague, in certain forms caused by a flea-related bacterial infection — for which there was no cure. Even though the disease spread among Jews as well as non-Jews, they were separated from their property and financial holdings and were tortured and killed.
In 1543, Geneva experienced an outbreak of the plague. The Reformed Protestant clergy in Geneva, led by John Calvin (an “ancestor” of my own faith tradition), resisted visiting the infirm due both to the high rate of infection and the sense that the church could not risk a loss of leadership greater than two clergy who had died already. Sebastian Castellio, one of Calvin’s subordinate faculty members in the Christian academy, began falling from favor with leader Calvin when Castellio made public his dissent that visiting those affected and dying was expected of pastors.
In 1947, Albert Camus published The Plague, set in an Algerian town that had suffered multiple epidemics across the centuries. While several interpretations of the story are legitimate, the narrative describes various personalities under stress, because each and all are threatened from a seriously afflicting contagious disease. No one escapes being affected. At the end, the narrator concludes how, even with depressing flaws, there is more to commend in human nature than to decry.
In the late 1950s, many children and youth in the U.S. received a vaccine via inoculation in the arm to prevent “catching” the polio virus. In the early 1960s, a slightly different polio virus vaccine became available. The serum was placed on a sugar cube with an eyedropper. With parents’ permission, girls and boys then ate the sugar cube. This vaccine was approved to prevent the transmitting of the polio virus by any who were “carrying it.” From this method a misinterpretation evolved: Many who were then children and teens remembered being told that “eating sugar cubes would prevent polio.” Misinformation, misunderstood information and/or an under-informed citizenry increase the peril that even more may become exposed to a contagious infection.
During the mid-and-late 1980s, the AIDS virus moved through communities. At its beginning, suspicion existed that it was related to sexual contact. Uncertainty about both origin and contagious capabilities, though, led to social anxiety and discrimination against those infected, their family members and close friends.
In this set of paragraphs, eight instances of epidemics across the centuries have been mentioned. Not one of the eight is identical to the other; yet common characteristics of disease and human behavior exist. I am trusting science, the wise counsel of public health experts and God, who is present in the midst of suffering and scarcity. Moreover, Jesus’ words remain relevant for our strategies, decisions, and life together: “Whatever you wish that others would do to you, do so to them” (Matthew 7:12).
Ted V. Foote Jr. has been pastor of First Presbyterian Church in Bryan since 2007.
