Pet of the Week: Big Tony

Big Tony is calm and quiet and enjoys finding the perfect hiding spots around the house. He prefers to keep to himself but loves a good snuggle, too. He also love dogs of all sizes and energy levels. He is available for adoption from the Aggieland Humane Society, 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. Hours are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. For more information about the adoption process, visit aggielandhumane.org/adopt.
