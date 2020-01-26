Butterscotch is a 3-month-old hound mix. She is spayed, microchipped and has age-appropriate vaccinations. She can be a bit shy at first, but with the right amount of love and patience, she’ll be your best friend in no time at all. Find out more about how to adopt Butterscotch from the Aggieland Humane Society at aggielandhumane.org/adopt or visit her at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. Hours are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.
