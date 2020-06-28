Pet of the Week: Cowboy

Cowboy is an adult Australian Cattle Dog mix. He is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped, and he’s ready to be adopted from the Aggieland Humane Society. Learn more about Cowboy and other adoptable pets at aggielandhumane.org/adopt.
