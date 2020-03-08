Crush is a 2-year-old pit bull mix looking for a new home. He is a big fan of treats and a cuddle bug. He is neutered, microchipped and has age-appropriate vaccinations. He is heartworm positive but has been through treatment and hopefully will be heartworm negative soon. Visit him at Aggieland Humane Society, 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. Hours are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. Learn more about the adoption process at aggielandhumane.org/adopt.
